CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

CONX Price Performance

Shares of CONX stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. CONX has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

