Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Down 1.8%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 37,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 630,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.