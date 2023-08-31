DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DKS opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

