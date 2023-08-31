Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 668,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 593% from the previous session’s volume of 96,491 shares.The stock last traded at $47.17 and had previously closed at $47.18.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

