Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,590,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after buying an additional 123,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.