Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 25,214,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 49,716,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

