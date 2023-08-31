Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.68. 3,869,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,812,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

