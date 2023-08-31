Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 446,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Ennis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EBF opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. Ennis has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $111.29 million during the quarter.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ennis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ennis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 276.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 47.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ennis by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 50.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.