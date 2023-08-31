Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,315 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $29,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,250,000 after acquiring an additional 260,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,899,000 after acquiring an additional 110,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $149.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.51, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $198.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

