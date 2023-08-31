Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 60,584 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $27,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

