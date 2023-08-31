Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 376.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $29,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

