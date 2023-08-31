Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 977.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262,030 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 61,064 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $81.10 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

