Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,887 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $25,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TTEC by 206.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TTEC by 147.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEC. Bank of America dropped their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $600.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

