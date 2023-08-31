Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $27,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ opened at $52.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

