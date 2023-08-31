Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $28,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

