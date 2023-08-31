Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.07 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,571,000 after buying an additional 114,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,365,000 after buying an additional 65,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $218.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

