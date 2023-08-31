Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.97 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $26,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1,100.8% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $333,689,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 173,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 112,247 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 57,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

View Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.