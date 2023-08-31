Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.78 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $28,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $79,703,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after buying an additional 582,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after acquiring an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 257.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,130,000 after acquiring an additional 376,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.65%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

