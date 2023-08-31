Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.35 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 506.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $29,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hologic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,068,000 after buying an additional 181,720 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.4 %

HOLX stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Get Our Latest Report on HOLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.