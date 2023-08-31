Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 824.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $26,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $3,618,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 236.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $514.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $574.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.