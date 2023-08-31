Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $29,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $978.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

