Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 916 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $30,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $13,752,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $483.23 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $500.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

