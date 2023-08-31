EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 592.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $30,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $439.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.95.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

