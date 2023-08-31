Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 141.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

EQIX stock opened at $792.54 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $781.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $738.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

