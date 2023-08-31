Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $77.92.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

