Erik Mickels Purchases 14,285 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Mickels purchased 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $19,427.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MarketWise Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of MKTW opened at $1.36 on Thursday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MarketWise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 833,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 65.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.