ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 19,499 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 371.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

