ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 15,133 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $188.31 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average is $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.42.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

