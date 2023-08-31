ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

