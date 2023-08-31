ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 494,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 356,245 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 339,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 598,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,421,000 after buying an additional 323,425 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $65.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 53.64%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.45%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

