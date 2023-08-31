ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 352,432 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 352,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $236.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,486.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,233,685 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

