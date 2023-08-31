ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 1,493 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Wabash National worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Wabash National by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.60. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

