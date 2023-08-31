Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.70

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 76.70 ($0.97), with a volume of 900880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.45 ($0.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Ferrexpo Stock Up 2.3 %

About Ferrexpo

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £471.33 million, a P/E ratio of 355.23, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.46.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

