FIL Ltd Buys New Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 568,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 79,118 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.22 per share, for a total transaction of $396,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,568,003.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPB opened at $83.79 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 3.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.