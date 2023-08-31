FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.51. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

