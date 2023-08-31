FIL Ltd Sells 110,859 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 110,859 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after buying an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

