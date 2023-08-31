FIL Ltd Sells 16,706 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 614,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 500.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 241,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 706.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 62,241 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $288.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $191.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.66). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $359.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

