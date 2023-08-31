FIL Ltd Sells 537 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $113.68 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

