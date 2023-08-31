FIL Ltd Trims Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,143 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.25% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,742,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

