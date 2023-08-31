First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,888,000.
AIRR stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $466.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $55.30.
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
