First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,030,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $466.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

