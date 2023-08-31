Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Five Below by 122.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Five Below by 73.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.55 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.