Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 1,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 453.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after buying an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 412,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

FLR opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 2.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

