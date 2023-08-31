Fmr LLC Increases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 129,705 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.69% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $241,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $133.80 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

