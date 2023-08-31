Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.13. 1,333,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,512,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FL

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.