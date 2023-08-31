Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 950,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,460,000 after buying an additional 132,117 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

