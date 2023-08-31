Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.75

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 319797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

Further Reading

