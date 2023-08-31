FY2024 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.85. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

Target stock opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92. Target has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

