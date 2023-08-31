FY2027 EPS Estimates for Volatus Aerospace Corp. Increased by Analyst (CVE:VOL)

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Volatus Aerospace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $0.75 price objective on the stock.
Volatus Aerospace Stock Performance
VOL stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$24.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. Volatus Aerospace has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.44.
Volatus Aerospace Company Profile
Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Volatus Aerospace
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Volatus Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volatus Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.