FY2027 EPS Estimates for Volatus Aerospace Corp. Increased by Analyst (CVE:VOL)

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Volatus Aerospace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

VOL stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$24.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. Volatus Aerospace has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.44.

Volatus Aerospace ( CVE:VOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.50 million. Volatus Aerospace had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%.

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

