Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $28,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

